West Ham Star Lucas Paqueta Facing 10-Year Ban After Being Charged With Match Fixing

West Ham midfielder, Lucas Paqueta is facing a lengthy ban from football after being charged with four counts of spot-fixing in Premier League games.

According to reports, Paqueta had been charged by the FA who accused him of being deliberately booked in an attempt to influence betting markets.

The FA allege that Paqueta was deliberately booked in top-flight matches against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and Bournemouth so that either he and/or his friends could profit from bets placed on him being carded.

The Brazilian denies any wrongdoing and has the full support of his club.

The FA’s allegations have the potential to wreck his career and might develop into a high-profile corruption case.