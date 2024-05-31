VP at 68th Anniversary of Nigerian Navy

With the prospect of the blue economy raking in 15.5 trillion dollars in revenue by 2050, Nigerian Naval will be fully equipped to secure the country’s maritime space to put the nation in a vantage position of benefiting from the gains inherent in the the blue economy.

Vice president Kashim Shetima while inaugurated three Naval ships and helicopters as part of the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy says government will continue to place premium on improving the capacity of the Navy.

Vice president Kashim Shetima noted that with the increase in the nation’s naval assets, the wealth of the blue economy is secured and this will be strengthened with the addition of seagoing vessels.

Vice president Shetima alongside Minister of state for defense, Chief of naval staff and other dignatories toured NNS Kada and formally flagged off Regional maritime exercise tagged exercise Aabo Okun.