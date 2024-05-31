Press ReleaseReligion

VP at 68th Anniversary of Nigerian Navy

May 31, 2024
0 5 1 minute read

With the prospect of the blue economy raking in 15.5 trillion dollars in revenue by 2050, Nigerian Naval will be fully equipped to secure the country’s maritime space to put the nation in a vantage position of benefiting from the gains inherent in the the blue economy.

Vice president Kashim Shetima while inaugurated three Naval ships and helicopters as part of the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy says government will continue to place premium on improving the capacity of the Navy.
Vice president Kashim Shetima noted that with the increase in the nation’s naval assets, the wealth of the blue economy is secured and this will be strengthened with the addition of seagoing vessels.

Vice president Shetima alongside Minister of state for defense, Chief of naval staff and other dignatories toured NNS Kada and formally flagged off Regional maritime exercise tagged exercise Aabo Okun.

May 31, 2024
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

Passport Reforms: NIS Redeploys 15 Passport Control Officers

July 20, 2023

PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ATTEND 5TH MID-YEAR COORDINATION MEETING OF AU IN NAIROBI, KENYA

July 14, 2023

DSS Confirms Charging Emefiele To Court

July 13, 2023

Kano Governor Receives French Development Agency Boss, to Collaborate on Water Sector Reform

July 12, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button