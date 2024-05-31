Sean Kingston’s Home Raided By Police And His Mom Arrested Over Alleged Failure To Pay For $150k Sound System

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at the luxurious Southwest Ranches property as part of an investigation that started in nearby Dania Beach.

Authorities raided the luxurious property, and it was not clear if Kingston whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson was home at the time of the raid.

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was arrested at the scene on “numerous” fraud and theft charges.

The allegations against Kingston come from a lawsuit filed against Kingston in February by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC, which is seeking damages from the “Beautiful Girls” singer for breach of contract and fraud.

Kingston and Ver Ver entered into a contract in late October, which outlined that Kingston would wire a $30,000 down payment, followed by a second instalment of $47,827.16 to be paid after the television was installed and the social media videos worth over $38,000 were posted, the exhibits showed.