Kalu Condemns Attack on Soldiers in Aba

May 31, 2024
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has condemned the attack on a military check point at Obikabia junction in Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia State on Thursday by yet-to-be identified assailants which reportedly left 4 soldiers dead.

In a statement, the deputy speaker says the killing of the military personnel who were on lawful duty was unwarranted, outrageous and condemnable.

Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State reiterates that the sit-at-home order in the South East contradicts the Ndigbo spirit, nothing that Aba people are better known for their enterprising spirit.

While suing for peace, Kalu commiserated with the families of the victims, assuring the military hierarchy of legislative interventions to help unravel the masterminds of the attack.

