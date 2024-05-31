Security

IPOB Kills 5 Military Personnel In Aba, Abia State

May 31, 2024
The Defence Headquarters has confirmed killing of five personnel of operation udo ka deployed to Obikabia junction checkpoint in Obingwa local government area adjourning aba metropolis in Abia state

In a statement, the director defence media operations major general Edward Buba says, terrorists of IPOB/Eastern security Network attacked and killed the personnel on peace keeping operation

Investigations are ongoing while the defence headquarters assures that the criminals will be fished out

