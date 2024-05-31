Security
IPOB Kills 5 Military Personnel In Aba, Abia State
The Defence Headquarters has confirmed killing of five personnel of operation udo ka deployed to Obikabia junction checkpoint in Obingwa local government area adjourning aba metropolis in Abia state
In a statement, the director defence media operations major general Edward Buba says, terrorists of IPOB/Eastern security Network attacked and killed the personnel on peace keeping operation
Investigations are ongoing while the defence headquarters assures that the criminals will be fished out