FRSC Corps Marshal Reacts To Killing Of Marshal

Corps marshal of the federal road safety corps, Shehu Mohammed has reiterated determination of the corps to prosecute motorists who run over any personnel of the corps while on duty.

The Corps Marshal was reacting to a recent incident which claimed the life of a marshal, along kaduna-Doka road caused by a truck conveying salt from to Lagos state.

In a statement issued by the corps public education officer, Segun Ogungbemide, the truck driver was said to have absconded but was later arrested by combined efforts of the military, Police and FRSC patrol team.

The Corps Marshal, has however directed a holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the recalcitrant driver of the truck while committing to deepening existing collaboration between the Corps and the Judiciary for speedy prosecution of erring drivers.