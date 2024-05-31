EntertainmentNews

Banky W Elated After Undergoing 4th Successful Surgery For Skin Cancer

May 31, 2024
Taking to his Instagram account on May 23, 2024, Banky W posted a video containing clips from his post-surgery recovery journey, with his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington by his side. In his lengthy caption, he encouraged people going through challenges in life, assuring them that all will be well. “Final Score – Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0. Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t

always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal,” he said.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him,” he added.

He expressed his profound gratitude to his wife, family, pastors and loved ones for their support, as well as the medical personnel who treated him. The singer also thanked his wife and the medical staff.

