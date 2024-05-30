Diri Approves Schools, Residential, Other Projects For Air Force In Bayelsa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has given approval for educational, residential and other projects for the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in the state.



The projects include completion of a boarding school at Zarama community, a primary school at the Air Force Base and a training centre at Angalabiri community.



Correspondent Timipre Ohia Reports that the governor also directed the completion of documentation for approval of the Certificate of Occupancy of the permanent site of the Air Force near the state airport.



Governor Diri gave the approval on Wednesday during a courtesy visit of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, to Government House, Yenagoa.



He directed the relevant commissioners to ensure that all the projects were completed and handed over without delay.



The governor noted that some of the projects were started during the previous administration, stating that his administration had not abandoned any project, including those inherited from his predecessor.



He expressed appreciation to NAF for its collaboration with the state government, which he said contributed to the peace in the state and called for more partnership.



He also lauded the Air Force and the military in general for their role in ensuring a free and credible governorship election in the state, saying his desire had always been for the right things to be done and not for security agencies to help him win election.



Earlier, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said it was a homecoming for him as former head of the Mobility Command in Yenagoa.



He expressed gratitude to Governor Diri for his support to the Air Force and commitment to security in the state, saying he was proud to be associated with the state government.



Air Marshal Abubakar expressed appreciation to the government for donation of land for the Air Force permanent site as well as schools and appealed to the governor for completion of all necessary documentation and hand over of the projects.



He assured that the Air Force will remain a reliable partner in progress with the state.



Share this: Facebook

X

