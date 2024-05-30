DG NOA Directs Community Officers To Learn New Anthem Within 72 Hours.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has issued a directive to all Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers in the 774 Local Governments to commit the newly signed National Anthem to memory by Monday, June 3, 2024.

This directive, given by the Director General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu is part of the Agency’s efforts to ensure a seamless transition to the new National Anthem which is part of the national identity project being pursued to promote national cohesion, unity and a sense of patriotism.

The Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOS) are the Agency’s lead Officers in the local governments whose roles are primarily to enlighten citizens at the grassroots on government policies, programmes and activities.

The NOA is also working closely with the National Union of Teachers (NUT) to ensure that schools across the country are mobilised to start using the current National Anthem.

NOA as the custodian of the nation’s symbols has the mandate to promote and preserve the integrity of all national icons including the national anthem.

