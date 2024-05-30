Badaru At Schuman Security And Defence Forum Belgium

Nigeria’s security situation and strategic approach to addressing emerging threats are receiving more proactive attention.

The Minister of Defence Muhammed Badaru Abubakar says this during a high-level discussion on global security and strategies at the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Belgium.

The Minister says, Measures adopted by the President include, strengthening of regional and International security partnerships, signing of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria DICON Bill, 2023, to enhance local defence production and reduce reliance on foreign arms imports, launch of the Nigerian Navy’s new warship, NNS Gusau, to strengthen maritime security and protect the nation’s territorial waters.

Similarly ,approval for a comprehensive national security strategy to tackle emerging security threats and challenges, increase in military funding to enhance personnel welfare, training, and equipment and the introduction of a new counter-terrorism policy to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups were granted by President Bola Tinubu

Critical dialogues at the Forum is aimed at enhancing international security cooperation to address contemporary defence challenges.

The Schuman Security & Defence Forum brings together EU Ministers of Defence, representatives from partner countries, international and regional organisations, think tanks, and academia to exchange views on common security challenges and responses.