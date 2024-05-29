President Tinubu’s First Anniversary: Reflecting on Year One, and Welcoming the Promising Future

By Mohammed Idris

On this day a year ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The first year of any administration is typically for taking stock of what was inherited and laying the foundation for the most important legacies that the administration will be identified with.

Looking at what we have focused on in these last twelve months, it is effortless to see the great possibilities and outcomes awaiting our dear country.

Firstly, President Tinubu is resolutely focused on policies and actions that will attract long-term local and foreign investments to Nigeria.

This explains the focus on improving the business environment, through ease-of-doing-business initiatives, tax and fiscal policy reforms, the Central Bank’s monetary policy reforms, and many more.

Just last week the Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed that foreign currency inflows to Nigeria in the first quarter of 2024 have already surpassed the total inflows in the entire 2023.

Secondly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused on policies and programs that provide direct and targeted economic relief and benefits to the pockets and livelihoods of Nigerians, through grants, student loans, food and fertilizer distribution, cash transfers, health insurance, consumer credit, and the new minimum wage that is being finalized.

Thirdly, the President understands that desirable developmental outcomes often require a temporary period of pain and adjustment. He seizes every opportunity to be seen and heard asking for the understanding of the Nigerian people. In his words, “the hallmark of leadership is making difficult decisions when they need to be made.” Importantly, these difficult decisions are necessary to make things easier for us all in the future.

Fourthly, President Tinubu is a listening leader, who does not allow ego to get in the way of doing what is best and does not shy away from implementing adjustments in the policy-making process, where necessary. The goal is simple: to ensure that the greatest good is guaranteed for the greatest number of Nigerians.

Fifthly, and finally, President Tinubu is very serious about communicating his administration’s vision and actions and selling the compelling story of Nigeria as Africa’s leading investment destination. He sees himself as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the Federation and goes the extra mile to fulfill this role with boldness and determination.

A personal testimony: In my work as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, and Head of the National Communications Team (NCT), I can attest to the great support that I have enjoyed from him.

His approval for us to constitute the National Communications Team – bringing together key communications experts in the Presidency and the Federal Government, alongside the heads of our public information agencies – is a testament to his determination to do things differently with public communications.

As we move into the second year of the administration, there is no doubt in my mind that things can only get better for this blessed and beautiful country of ours.

I invite you all to share in this enthusiasm. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mohammed Idris, fnipr, is the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation of Nigeria.