Scarcity and High Cost of Tomato

The federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food security attributes the scarcity and high cost of tomatoes in the country to poor harvest.

Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari in a statement says a significant number of tomato farms in the country have been affected by a severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola that resulted in zero harvest.

This he says has drastically reduced the availability of tomatoes and contributed to rising costs in the country.

He says the ministry is taking immediate action to combat this issue by deploying agricultural experts to affected areas to contain and eliminate the infestation.

He says the government is also supporting farmers with the necessary resources and guidance to recover their crops as quickly as possible.

A basket of tomatoes goes as high as 90 to 100 thousand naira in major commodity markets