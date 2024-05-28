One Year of President Tinubu: Buhari Conveys Good Wishes

Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

The former president appealed to all citizens to

continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.

Signed:

Garba Shehu.

28-5-24.