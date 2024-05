Bola Tinubu is back in Abuja after a 4-day working visit to Lagos state

The President who arrived in Lagos on Friday, flagged off the 15 trillion naira Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The highway is to link the 9 states on the nation’s coastline.

Back in Abuja, the President is scheduled to inaugurate some infrastructure projects as part of activities to mark his first year anniversary in office.