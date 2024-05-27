National Commission For Almajiri And Out-of-school Children’s Education Celebrates Children’s Day

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) joins the global community to celebrate Children’s Day, with the theme “For Every Child, Every Right”.

This theme resonates deeply with our mission to ensure that all Almajiri and out-of-school children have access to quality education and a chance to thrive. Every child deserves the right to education, healthcare, protection, and a safe and nurturing environment to grow and develop in line with the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

As the Executive Secretary of NCAOOSCE, I reaffirm our commitment to addressing these issues and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to reach their full potential. We are working tirelessly to:

Provide quality education for Almajiri and out-of-school children

Support states and local governments in implementing effective education policies

Collaborate with stakeholders to address the root causes of out-of-school children

⁠Integrate western education into the curriculum of Almajiri schools

⁠Equip the almajiri and out-of-school children with vocational skills to be self-reliant

⁠collaborate with relevant agencies to protect the fundamental rights of almajiri and out-of-school children.

I call on all stakeholders to join us in our mission to ensure that every child has access to quality education and a brighter future. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every child enjoys their rights and reaches their full potential. The time to act is now.

Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris

Executive Secretary/CEO, National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education