News

IBB & Abdulsalami Commend Registrar For Repositioning NECO

May 27, 2024
0 12 Less than a minute

The National Examination Council,NECO has witnessed some reforms which have placed it in a rightful place amongst examination bodies in the World.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi received a pat on the back from former Nigerian Leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar for repositioning the Council.

Fatima Aliyu reports that the former Nigerian Leaders gave the commendation when they received the management of NECO at their hilltop residences in Minna.

May 27, 2024
0 12 Less than a minute

Related Articles

House on Security

May 22, 2024

Kebbi-Segbana border with Benin will bolster regional Trade cooperation ~Tuggar

May 22, 2024

NTIC Honours Buhari, Others At 25th anniversary

May 20, 2024

Labour Unions In NiMet Suspend Planned Strike Action

May 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button