IBB & Abdulsalami Commend Registrar For Repositioning NECO

The National Examination Council,NECO has witnessed some reforms which have placed it in a rightful place amongst examination bodies in the World.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi received a pat on the back from former Nigerian Leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar for repositioning the Council.



Fatima Aliyu reports that the former Nigerian Leaders gave the commendation when they received the management of NECO at their hilltop residences in Minna.