Gov Diri on Governorship Election Tribunal Outcome

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has dedicated his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to people of the state, saying it will spur him to serve the state better in his second term.

The tribunal sitting in Abuja, this Monday, affirmed the re-election of Governor Diri in the November 11, 2023 election in the state and dismissed the petition filed by Chief Timipre Sylva and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on grounds of lacking merit.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judgement was delivered by the Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led three-member tribunal, Governor Diri said the petition was a “needless distraction.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor noted that by the judgement, the judiciary has again proven that it remained the last hope for the common man.

Governor Diri uses the opportunity to the people of Bayelsa State who graciously and freely gave me the mandate.

He renewed the pledge of his administration to be people-focused and people-oriented noting that the victory will again give him a better latitude to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

Describing the judgement as very sound and one of the best that had been delivered in such election petition matters, governor Diri said there was still hope for the country.

Responding to a question if he was disposed to working with his political opponents, the governor stressed that his administration would work with only those who have had a change of heart and were interested in collaborating with his Prosperity Government in bringing meaningful development to the state.

He emphasised that the days of rigging of elections were over.

In its unanimous decision, the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to adduce any credible evidence to substantiate any of the allegations raised against the outcome of the Bayelsa governorship poll.

In particular, the tribunal chairman described as unprofessional the conduct of the state APC chairman, Chief Dennis Otiotio, for testifying as a witness in the case while being a member of the legal team and for being involved in writing fictitious election results in an attempt to deceive the tribunal.

According to the tribunal, Otiotio’s conduct was curious as a legal practitioner.

It also dismissed the allegation that the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, tendered a forged university certificate and NYSC exemption certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying it was a pre-election matter that ought to be determined by a high court instead.