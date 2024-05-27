Arase Mourns Former EFCC Chair Lamorde

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission Solomon Arase, has expressed shock over the death of DIG Ibrahim Lamorde retired, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement, Dr Arase notes that at no time did power get into the head of the late Officer who he said remained humble and committed throughout his career.

Dr. Arase says the nation has lost one of its bright and consumate intelligence Officers who contributed immensely to the growth of intelligence policing in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Retired DIG Lamorde was born in 1962, he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. DIG Lamurde retired pass on at a hospital in Egypt.