News

Arase Mourns Former EFCC Chair Lamorde

May 27, 2024
0 20 Less than a minute

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission Solomon Arase, has expressed shock over the death of DIG Ibrahim Lamorde retired, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement, Dr Arase notes that at no time did power get into the head of the late Officer who he said remained humble and committed throughout his career.

Dr. Arase says the nation has lost one of its bright and consumate intelligence Officers who contributed immensely to the growth of intelligence policing in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Retired DIG Lamorde was born in 1962, he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. DIG Lamurde retired pass on at a hospital in Egypt.

May 27, 2024
0 20 Less than a minute

Related Articles

House on Security

May 22, 2024

Kebbi-Segbana border with Benin will bolster regional Trade cooperation ~Tuggar

May 22, 2024

NTIC Honours Buhari, Others At 25th anniversary

May 20, 2024

Labour Unions In NiMet Suspend Planned Strike Action

May 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button