2024 Hajj: 21.3k Nigerian Pilgrims Airlifted to Madinah

As the airlift of the Nigerian Intending Pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj progresses steadily across the Country, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is reassuring that the exercise would be completed in record time.

The NAHCON’s Zonal Coordinator in Madinah Muhammad Mahmood who gave the reassurance while briefing Newsmen in the holy city says the exercise has been smooth and seamless.

More than twenty one thousand of the pilgrims have been sofar airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

More than twenty one thousand of the pilgrims have been sofar airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About twelve thousands of the pilgrims are now in Madinah while the remaining others have been moved to Makkah, preparatory to the commencement of this year’s Hajj rites.

This is the Zonal Coordinator of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in Madinah İbrahim Mahmood briefing newsmen shortly after he has convened a critical meeting with some other NAHCON officials and the Islamic Scholars team to review the exercise and to chart a way forward.

The NAHCON’s Zonal Coordinator who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Nigerian Pilgrims sofar in Madinah enjoins them to maintain the tempo.

As more batches of the Nigerian contingent for the 2024 Hajj continue to arrive in Madinah the NAHCON reassures that the airlift of all the prospective pilgrims to the holy land would be completed in record time.