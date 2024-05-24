US, EU, Swiss, CAN & JNI Lead Campaign On Religious Tolerance

Global partners in collaboration with Sew Freedom and Nigerian women lead the way are chatting a new cause for religious tolerance in Nigeria

The Multi-faith summit is aimed at promoting religious freedom and security across trouble spots in the country and to challenge women in leading the advocacy campaign

Stakeholders agreed that, religion should serve as a tool for preaching peace and harmony and respect for one another and not an avenue for discrimination.

The conference is also to appeal to the consciences of religious adherents to embrace peace, justice and togetherness at all times which is fundamental in promoting global stability