News

US, EU, Swiss, CAN & JNI Lead Campaign On Religious Tolerance

May 24, 2024
0 1 Less than a minute

Global partners in collaboration with Sew Freedom and Nigerian women lead the way are chatting a new cause for religious tolerance in Nigeria

The Multi-faith summit is aimed at promoting religious freedom and security across trouble spots in the country and to challenge women in leading the advocacy campaign

Stakeholders agreed that, religion should serve as a tool for preaching peace and harmony and respect for one another and not an avenue for discrimination.

The conference is also to appeal to the consciences of religious adherents to embrace peace, justice and togetherness at all times which is fundamental in promoting global stability

May 24, 2024
0 1 Less than a minute

Related Articles

VP attends Renewed Hope Agenda Dialogue

May 18, 2024

Communique of the 10th North East Governors Meeting

May 18, 2024

FIFA PROPOSES FIVE-PILLAR PLAN TO TACKLE RACIST ABUSE IN FOOTBALL

May 17, 2024

PAUL MCCARTNEY BECOMES THE FIRST UK BILLIONAIRE MUSICIAN

May 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button