FG begins construction of Mass Housing Scheme in Yobe
The Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo alongside Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni performed ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 250 housing units in Damaturu under Renewed Hope Estate.
The project was deliberately initiated by the present administration in the country to provide affordable housing accommodation to millions of Nigerians thereby bridging the gap of housing deficit in the country.