Biu Bids Staff Farewell, Outlines RTC Reduction Amongst Other Accomplishments

The outgoing Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has stated that his tenure as the henchman of the Commission achieved a tremendous reduction of 22% in road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities among other notable accomplishments. He made this assertion while giving his farewell message during a parade organized in his honour at the national headquarters, Abuja.



According to Dauda Biu, the mileage achieved by his administration was made possible through range of welfare packages that were brought into the workforce which became a source of motivation to the staff. This welfare include Promotion of 7188 personnel, some of which were stagnated on the same rank for 14 years, employment of 3,537 personnel, approved the conversion of 500 personnel of Marshal cadre to Officers cadre as well as approval of 500 personnel to proceed on further studies.



This is in addition to getting approval for release of funds to settle outstanding transfer allowances, improvement of FRSC Housing Scheme, secured the signing of FRSC Training Institution Establishment Act, achieved training FRSC personnel to enhance their skills and capabilities, as well as the training of FRSC paramedics and patrol operatives on casualty handling in partnership with Ford Foundation, amongst others.



The aforementioned has resulted in a 37% increase in the number of crash victims rescued alive from 26,180 in 2022 to 35,788 of 2023, as well as secured the appointment of Nigeria as a member of High Level Consultative Committee for the 2025 Ministerial Conference in Road Safety to be held in Marrakesh Morocco.



The outgoing Corps Marshal also revealed other accomplishments made to improve the system during his tenure. Notable amongst them include but not limited to the following; Strengthened partnership with stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector, to promote a collaborative approach and tackle rising traffic infractions such as the use of trailers and trucks to convey humans as well as mitigate carrying extra fuel in vehicles.



In addition, his administration also achieved the following; creation of 113 new Commands, the injection of 335 patrol vehicles, improved post- crash emergency response, initiated the establishment of FRSC HMO under the NHIS and sustained road safety audit.



Expectedly, the Corps Marshal applauded the Management and the entire staff of the Corps for the cooperation received throughout the duration of his leadership. He said that his administration was able to achieve reasonable mileage because of the passion, commitment and resilience of the entire workforce.



He prayed that the Almighty God continues to strengthen the personnel and grant them the grace to soldier on and sustain the legacies of the founding fathers.







Jonas Agwu, mni, fnipr

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja



