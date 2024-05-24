2024 Hajj: Öğün, FCT pilgrims proceed to Madina

Having completed their four day period stay in Madina some sets of the Nigerian Pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj have proceeded to Makka.

The pilgrims numbering seven hundred and thirty two who are largely from Ogun State and the FCT, Abuja will perform the lesser Hajj, Umra preparatory to the commencement of the Hajj rites proper.

Correspondent Jamilu Ibrahim Reports that in line with new policy of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria which stipulates that Nigerian pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj should stay in Madina for a period of 4 days only, these two sets of contingent are now moving to Makkah.

The pilgrims comprising 422 people from Ogun State and 310 others from the FCT Abuja are visibly in a high spirit as they proceed to the holiest City in Islam.

Some pilgrims described their experience in Madinah as not only very thrilling and interesting but also memorable.

The pilgrims who said they look forward to receiving the same treatment in Makkah also expressed their readiness to intensify prayers for Nigeria and their leaders.

It’s a 5-6 hour drive from Makkah to Madina as the pilgrims will have a stop-over at a place called Zulkhulaifa where they will proclaim the intention to perform lesser Hajj Umra.

The place is about 9 km away from here.

Meanwhile, another set of the Nigerian Pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj from Lagos and Ogun States have arrived in Madinah are being accommodated by the NAHCON officials.

The contingent is the last batch of the pilgrims for this year’s Hajj

from Lagos and Ogun States.