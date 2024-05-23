International

ECOWAS Parliament Sitting, Chorus Erupted as Draft Rules for Sixth Legislature Amended

May 23, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

It is a normal phenomenon to have divergent views in any Parliamentary session, and that of the ECOWAS parliament can not be an exception.

You know why? The coming together of intellectuals is always guided by call to order, that’s to go by the rules of engagement.

At Wednesday’s plenary, rules of procedure of the sixth Legislature drafted fully scrutinized, amended and later after front and forth adopted.

ECOWAS Parliament Correspondent Muhammad Rabiu Ali is our guide in Kano.

May 23, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button