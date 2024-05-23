Bayelsa Govt Suspends Yenagoa Youth Election

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the immediate suspension of the election of a new executive of the Oguan Youth Congress (OYC).

The governor’s directive is sequel to the factional crisis that has engulfed the kingdom’s youth body, resulting in tension in the state capital.

The Oguan kingdom comprises of 29 Epie and Atissa communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Wednesday night, said the suspension was indefinite, pending the resolution of the impasse by the state government.

The statement also said the governor directed the police and other security agencies to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order as a result of the feud.