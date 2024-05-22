BreakingNews

Tinubu Appoints Shehu Mohammed As Corps Marshal Of FRSC

May 22, 2024
0 54 Less than a minute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May 2024 by the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

Segun Imohiosen

May 22, 2024
0 54 Less than a minute

Related Articles

FG Arraigns Former Terrorists’ Negotiator

March 21, 2023

EFCC Intercepts Woman with 18 Voter Cards in Kaduna

February 25, 2023

PRESIDENT APPOINTS FRSC CORPS MARSHAL, RENEWS OTHERS

December 31, 2022

Police Foil Kidnap Attempt; Rescue Forty Eight Victims

December 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button