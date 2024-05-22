Tinubu Appoints Shehu Mohammed As Corps Marshal Of FRSC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May 2024 by the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

Segun Imohiosen