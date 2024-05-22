Health
Ten Thousand People Benefit From Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation Free Medical Outreach
More than ten thousand people with various health conditions are to be treated at the end of the one week medical outreach organised by the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation now on going in Bida, Niger State, the ancestral home of the Nupes
Fatima Aliyu reports that the Free Medical Outreach which was held to commemorate the official Inauguration of the Foundation has medical personnel from the United States of America and Nigeria