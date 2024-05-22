Health

Ten Thousand People Benefit From Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation Free Medical Outreach

May 22, 2024
0 11 Less than a minute

More than ten thousand people with various health conditions are to be treated at the end of the one week medical outreach organised by the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation now on going in Bida, Niger State, the ancestral home of the Nupes

Fatima Aliyu reports that the Free Medical Outreach which was held to commemorate the official Inauguration of the Foundation has medical personnel from the United States of America and Nigeria

May 22, 2024
0 11 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button