Kebbi-Segbana border with Benin will bolster regional Trade cooperation ~Tuggar

The Minister of foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (OON) has described the ongoing bilateral engagement to bolster trade between Nigeria and Benin Republic as a historical milestone and the making of a major hub for trade.

He made the statement at a bilateral meeting at the Segbana customs border post in Benin Republic where he led a strong Nigerian delegation comprising of the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris Kaura, the Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, Alh. Aliyu Mohammed the Director Home Finance who represented the Minister of Finance.

The Benin side were represented by Mr. Romauld Wadgani Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of cooperation, Mr. Shegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Madam Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi Director General of Customs.

The meeting according to Tuggar was key to operationalizing the Kebbi-Segbana border and imperative in showcasing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing economic ties between the two countries with a view to promoting economic growth and prosperity, in line with the 8 point agenda of the government.

The bilateral meeting also agreed to set up a project implementation working group within a short, medium and long term framework through the resuscitation of the Nigeria-Benin Joint Commission which last held a meeting in 2014 in Cotonou.

The two countries agreed that the establishment of the Permanent Joint Commission will complement governments’ subsisting efforts for robust economic bilateral relations.

In line with the 4 Ds foreign policy goals, the Minister also used the occasion to call the attention of the government of Benin to the the incessant border frictions by both countries, especially the ongoing efforts to repatriate 700 hundred Nigerians living in the Segbana, Northern Benin Republic. The Minister stressed the need for the

maintenance of harmonious relationships in our common borders, by embracing mutually inclusive approaches to remove all irritants and work towards finding a peaceful and sustainable resolution to clashes between Nigerian and Beninese communities around the border areas.