House on Security

May 22, 2024
The House of Representatives has mandated the Clerk of the House to forward all resolutions of the Green Chamber on security to the office of the National Security Adviser and the Committee on Legislative Compliance
for action.Adopting a motion by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and 28 other lawmakers, the House notes that the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country is having negative effect on cost of living, leading to farmers and traders charging more for their goods and services.

The House also passed a resolution urging the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to
give priority to lingering resettlement and compensation of FCT’s original inhabitants.

