PBAT Appoints Governing Councils For 111 Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointments of 555 persons to serve as Pro-chancellors/ Chairmen and members of Governing Boards of one hundred and one Federal universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack indicates the appointment of five members for each of the institutions includes chairperson and four other members.

The statement adds that inauguration and retreat for the Governing Councils will take place on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 2024.

Appointment of the Governing boards comes few days after Academic Staff Union of Universities ASSU had threatened to embark on another strike over the non reconstitution of the governing council and implementation of 2009 agreement with government