Info Min Congratulates APRA Executives

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has felicitated with the newly elected Executive Council of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), elected at the 35th APRA Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from May 13- 18, 2024.

Mohammed Idris, a Fellow of APRA, acknowledged the significance of the election for the advancement of public relations across Africa, adding that while it is a pivotal moment for APRA, the collective expertise, and leadership of the newly elected Executive Council would be instrumental in attaining the long-term vision of the association.

In a statement, the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim says the new APRA Executive Council comprises Arik Karani from Kenya as President, Dr. Michele Mekeme from Cameroon as Vice President, and Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan from Nigeria as Secretary-General.

The Minister urged the Executive Council to work closely with the African Union Commission and the Council of Ministers to ensure that public relations remains central to policy formulation, program execution, and project implementation.

He also extended his salutations to Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on his emergence as the Secretary-General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).