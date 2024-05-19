FG Penetrates The World With Culture, Establishes A Digital Platform To Deepen Global Accessibility

The Nigerian Government has unveiled plans to partner with an American-based company to enhance cultural diplomacy and boost the economy through a new Global Cultural Digital Platform (GCDP).

This initiative, aimed at promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on a global scale is a key project of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), which has received approval from the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa for the Institute to ‘hit the ground running’ towards a successful venture.

The digital platform, named ‘DuduPlugs,’ is designed to increase international exposure to Nigeria’s cultural assets and bolster the nation’s creative economy in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Highlighting the platform’s potential impact, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NICO, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye said the Institute’s partnership with the Nigerian-American company, ACITeksystem, a subsidiary of ACI Entertainment is to create a digital platform that will provide comprehensive access to Nigerian culture via the internet and social media applications.

To him, this innovative platform will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world in a way that it will attract global acceptance, accessibility, foreign exchange earnings as well as evoke appreciation, thereby strengthening its economy and international image.