VP Mourns General Garba Duba

Vice President Kashim Shettima joines other Muslim faithful for the funeral prayers of the late Major General Garba Duba.

Vice President Shettima attended the funeral prayer after Observing the Jumaat prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja alongside former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He commiserate with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to comfort them and make Aljanna Firdaus the final abode of the retired general.

Late General Duba, military governor of Bauchi State from July 1978 to October 1979 and military governor of Sokoto State between January 1984 and August 1985.