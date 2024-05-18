PBAT RECEIVES CRCC DELEGATION

President Bola Tinubu is reiterating that, Nigeria is a safe hub for investments and that his administration will always provide the needed support to ensure that businesses thrive in the country.

He was speaking when he received a delegation of the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) led by its Chairman Dai Hegen, at the State House.

President Tinubu assured the Chinese business executives that their investments in Nigeria are safe and that his government will further strengthen the business environment.

The President stated that his administration welcomes the opportunity to expand business collaboration with the company, as well as upgrade critical infrastructure and facilities for the mutual benefit of both parties.

He promised to do everything required to ensure that the rail link between the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the Federal Capital Territory is completed as he pointed out the hinterland and the coastal seaports within the country must be connected.

The President commended the corporation, particularly its subsidiary, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), for its efforts in delivering value on infrastructural projects in the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the China Railway Construction Corporation highlighted some of the projects in the works and those completed by the corporation.

Mr. Hegen also said the corporation has signed investment cooperation agreements with 119 companies, stimulating investments of $3 billion, and creating 4,000 direct jobs for Nigerians, as well as paying $125 million in taxes.

He extended the invitation of the Chinese government to President Tinubu to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to further deepen cooperation along mutual areas of interest.

Relevant ministers at the meeting briefed state house correspondents on the outcome of the outcomes.