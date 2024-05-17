EntertainmentNews

PAUL MCCARTNEY BECOMES THE FIRST UK BILLIONAIRE MUSICIAN

May 17, 2024
According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the former Beatle star boosted his wealth by £50m in the past year with touring, the lucrative value of his back catalogue and Beyoncé’s cover of the classic track he wrote in 1968, Blackbird, helping him achieve the status.

Also making the list is Britain’s richest family, Gopi Hinduja with their wealth hitting £37.2bn, the largest fortune ever recorded by the newspaper.

This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together held a combined wealth of £795.3bn, which the Sunday Times said was a larger sum than Poland’s economy.

Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham were among some of the well-known names on the list, which has minimum wealth entry of £350m.

