FIFA PROPOSES FIVE-PILLAR PLAN TO TACKLE RACIST ABUSE IN FOOTBALL

May 17, 2024
The sport’s world governing body said it had undergone an “extensive consultation process” with current and former players who “are passionate about making change”.

The ‘Global Stand Against Racism’ proposal will be presented to FIFA’s 211 members at its annual congress in Bangkok.

The first pillar of the proposal intends to make racism a specific offence which is included in all member associations’ disciplinary codes and has its own “specific and severe sanctions, including match forfeits”.

FIFA said it will “pause, suspend and abandon games in cases of racism”. In pillar three — ‘criminal charges’ – FIFA called for racism to be recognized as a criminal offence in every country, and said it would push for severe sanctions in the countries where it is already an offence.

