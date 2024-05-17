EntertainmentNews

BURNA BOY, AYRA STARR, ASAKE, TEMS, DAVIDO, LOJAY, AND SEYI VIBEZ NOMINATED FOR THE 2024 BET AWARDS

May 17, 2024
The organizers of the annual BET Awards announced the nominations for the 2024 edition with African stars making a significant impact.

While the ‘African giant’ featured in the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/POP Artist categories, Burna Boy is joined by fellow Nigerian acts – Asake, Ayra Starr, and Seyi Vibez.

Drake leads the pack with seven nominations while Nicki Minaj has six.

Davido and Lojay were not left out as they earned a nomination for the Viewer’s Choice Award courtesy of their appearance on Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’, Asake was also nominated for Best International Act while Seyi Vibez earned the nod for Viewer’s Choice Best International New Act.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30th.

