ACTOR JUNIOR POPE LAID TO REST IN HIS HOME TOWN

The remains of late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope has been buried at his hometown Ukehe, in Nsukka, igboetiti LGA of Enugu State.

The ceremony, attended by numerous Nollywood personalities, serves as a poignant reminder of the indelible mark Junior Pope left on the Nigerian film industry. It can be recalled that Junior Pope was a victim of a boat accident on his way to Asaba to shoot a movie. Pope lost his life when their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state. He died alongside three crew members.