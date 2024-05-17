EntertainmentNews

ACTOR JUNIOR POPE LAID TO REST IN HIS HOME TOWN

May 17, 2024
0 11 Less than a minute

The remains of late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope has been buried at his hometown Ukehe, in Nsukka, igboetiti LGA of Enugu State.

The ceremony, attended by numerous Nollywood personalities, serves as a poignant reminder of the indelible mark Junior Pope left on the Nigerian film industry. It can be recalled that Junior Pope was a victim of a boat accident on his way to Asaba to shoot a movie. Pope lost his life when their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state. He died alongside three crew members.

May 17, 2024
0 11 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Media Organisations to Enjoy Financing at Single-Digit Interest Rates – FG

May 16, 2024

First batch of Nigerian pilgrims for 2024 Hajj arrives the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

May 16, 2024

Fight Against Oil Theft: Igp Meets Ipman Leadership, Discusses Areas Of Partnership

May 14, 2024

JAMB Releases Additional 36,540 UTME Results

May 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button