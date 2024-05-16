First batch of Nigerian pilgrims for 2024 Hajj arrives the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian flight Flynas touched down at Prince Mohammed Ibn Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madina at 12am Nigerian time with 422 pilgrims from Kebbi State.

Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Mahmoud Lele Mohammed and the Consul General, Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Dan Agundi were at the airport to receive them together with Madina Coordinator, Madina liaison officer and some NAHCON staff.

While addressing the pilgrims Ambassador Mahmoud Lele call on them to be law abiding citizens and conduct themselves as good ambassadors of Nigeria.

On his part, the Consul General Amb. Sule Dan Agundi urged the Nigerian pilgrims to pray for their country and their leaders and also wish them a Hajj Mabrur.

At the accommodation, the first batch of pilgrims for Hajj 2024 were welcomed with a grand ceremonial reception by the hotel management.

Meanwhile, after the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims from Kebbi State other two flights landed in Madina carrying pilgrims from FCT and Nassarwa State.

As pilgrims are settling down they’re expected to visit the Prophet’s mosque and other historical places within the four days of their stay in Madina.

Signed

Suwaiba Ahmad

Principal Assistant Information Officer, NAHCON