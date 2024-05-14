Power Minister On Labour Protest

Minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu is appealing to Nigerians to continue to support on-going reforms in the sector, which he believes will bring about lasting solutions to various challenges hindering availability of constant power supply in the country.

The minister was reacting to the ongoing protest by members of the organized labour unions, demanding reversal of the recently increased tariff for power supply consumers categorized under band A in the country.

Acknowledging the inconveniences occasioned by the cost implication of the tariff increase on Nigerians, the minister assured that the decision was necessary toward ensuring the desired improvement in the sector.

Meanwhile, Information and national orientation minister, Mohammed Idris has confirmed the government’s decision to suspend the cyber security levy being proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.