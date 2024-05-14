News

Power Minister On Labour Protest

May 14, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu is appealing to Nigerians to continue to support on-going reforms in the sector, which he believes will bring about lasting solutions to various challenges hindering availability of constant power supply in the country.

The minister was reacting to the ongoing protest by members of the organized labour unions, demanding reversal of the recently increased tariff for power supply consumers categorized under band A in the country.

Acknowledging the inconveniences occasioned by the cost implication of the tariff increase on Nigerians, the minister assured that the decision was necessary toward ensuring the desired improvement in the sector.

Meanwhile, Information and national orientation minister, Mohammed Idris has confirmed the government’s decision to suspend the cyber security levy being proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

May 14, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian’s And Kanye West’s Daughter North Joins Cast Of ‘The Lion King’ Live Concert

May 10, 2024

Us Musician And Producer Steve Albini Passes Away At The Age Of 61

May 9, 2024

Nollywood Actress Shan Goerge Recovers The 3.6 Million Naira Stolen From Her By Scammers

May 9, 2024

Mavin Records Celebrates 12 Years Of Impacting The Nigerian Music Industry

May 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button