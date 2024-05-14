Fight Against Oil Theft: Igp Meets Ipman Leadership, Discusses Areas Of Partnership

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, held a productive meeting at the Force Headquarters with the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). The meeting had in attendance members of the Force Management Team, and key Executives from IPMAN, led by the National President, Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima.

During the meeting, the Police and IPMAN leadership discussed several critical areas of partnership on the efforts of the Federal Government in combatting oil theft. The IGP noted that the meeting was aimed at enhancing security and operational efficiency within the petroleum sector, acknowledging the importance of collaboration in addressing the unique security challenges faced by petroleum marketers, especially in safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the safe transportation of petroleum products across the country.

Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima expressed IPMAN’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in its efforts to combat oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other related crimes. He highlighted the need for increased cooperation and information sharing between IPMAN members and the Police to effectively tackle these issues.

The Inspector General of Police reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to providing robust security and support to IPMAN and its members. He emphasized the importance of this partnership in promoting economic stability and national security, and called for regular liaison engagements to ensure ongoing collaboration and effective communication.

