Embrace Emerging Technology To Build A More Secured Nation – Badaru

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Muhammed Badaru, CON, mni, has urged the National Space Defence Administration to harness the power of emerging technologies to build a more secure and prosperous future for the nation and its people. This, he said, will enable the nation to confront the challenges of tomorrow with confidence and resilience.

Speaking as a special guest of honour during the opening of a two-day symposium on Defence Space Administration in Abuja, Badaru emphasized the need for the nation’s security architecture to leverage on emerging technologies to counter new and sophisticated threats, ranging from cyber-attacks to space-based challenges.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, where technological advancements are reshaping the landscape of national security, we must adapt and innovate to protect our defence infrastructure effectively,” the Minister said. “It is crucial to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of emerging technologies to fortify our defence and ensure the security of our nation.”

The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his continued support in providing an enabling environment for the Nigerian Armed Forces to operate effectively and efficiently. He reiterated that technology plays a vital role in the fight against insecurity, and therefore, the nation’s security architecture must leverage and strengthen its defence infrastructure and safeguard the nation by deploying new technologies.

During the event, the Minister and other dignitaries were conducted on a tour of the exhibition stands by the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal AA Shinkafi, to showcase various military equipment produced by the Administration on display.

Henshaw Ogubike Mnipr FCAi Fsca Fcpe

Director (Information and Public Relations)

TUESDAY, 14TH MAY 2024