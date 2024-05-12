Tinubu Congratulates President-elect Of The Republic Of Chad, Mahamat Déby, On Election Victory

President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to the President-Elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

The President assures President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The President also calls for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale