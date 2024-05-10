National Commission For Persons with Disabilities and NAFOWA Join Forces to Advocate for Disability Rights

The National Commission For Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and the Nigeria Airforce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) have embarked on a collaborative journey to advance the rights and opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Nigeria.

Gathering at the NCPWD headquarters in Abuja, Dr. James David Lalu, the Executive Secretary, extended a warm reception to the President of NAFOWA, Arc Rakiya Abubakar, and her esteemed entourage. The meeting served as a platform to reaffirm the shared commitment to promoting and safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities across the nation.

Arc Rakiya Abubakar emphasized the importance of fostering synergy between NAFOWA and NCPWD, acknowledging the indispensable role of the commission in advocating for disability rights. She underscored NAFOWA’s dedication to education, particularly through its support for a school catering to children with disabilities, highlighting the mutual objectives between the two organizations.

In response, Dr. James David Lalu expressed gratitude for the goodwill and compassion demonstrated by Arc Rakiya Abubakar and her delegation, embracing the prospect of collaboration between NCPWD and NAFOWA. Dr. Lalu further advocated for the recognition and support of Nigeria Airforce officers with physical disabilities, proposing that such individuals be celebrated as heroes for their unwavering service to the nation.

The meeting witnessed a significant contribution from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), which generously donated 50 laptops to the National Commission For Persons with Disabilities. These laptops are poised to enhance the commission’s capacity to serve individuals with disabilities, facilitating greater access to information and opportunities.

In a poignant gesture, Dr. James David Lalu invited Arc Rakiya Abubakar to receive the laptops on behalf of the commission, acknowledging her pivotal role as a leading advocate within the Nigeria Airforce officers’ community.

This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of equality and inclusion for persons with disabilities in Nigeria. It underscores the transformative power of collaboration and collective action in driving positive change and reaffirms the unwavering commitment of both NCPWD and NAFOWA to championing the rights and dignity of individuals with disabilities nationwide.