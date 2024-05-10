National Commission For Persons With Disabilities Advocates For Her Members In The Nigeria Airforce

National Commission for persons with disabilities NCPWD is advocating special recognition and support for officers in the Nigeria Airforce with physical challenges

Dr. James David Lalu, the Executive Secretary says such officers need to be celebrated as heroes for their unwavering service to the nation.

He was speaking during a chat with the Nigeria Airforce Officers Wives Association NAFOWA during a courtesy call.

National Commission For Persons with Disabilities and NAFOWA Join Forces to Advocate for Disability Rights

The National Commission For Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and the Nigeria Airforce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) have embarked on a collaborative journey to advance the rights and opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Nigeria.

The meeting served as a platform to reaffirm the shared commitment to promoting and safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities across the nation.

Arc Rakiya Abubakar emphasized the importance of fostering synergy between NAFOWA and NCPWD, acknowledging the indispensable role of the commission in advocating for disability rights.

She underscored NAFOWA’s dedication to education, particularly through its support for a school catering to children with disabilities, highlighting the mutual objectives between the two organizations.

The meeting witnessed a significant contribution from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), which generously donated 50 laptops to the National Commission For Persons with Disabilities. These laptops are poised to enhance the commission’s capacity to serve individuals with disabilities, facilitating greater access to information and opportunities.