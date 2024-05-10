Kim Kardashian’s And Kanye West’s Daughter North Joins Cast Of ‘The Lion King’ Live Concert

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West is heading to the Pride Lands as the latest performer to join the live concert production of “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Details on West’s exact role are still unknown, but the 10-year-old already has some Hollywood experience.

West, the daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, voiced the role of Mini in last year’s ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ and has performed on stage alongside her father at previous concerts.

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” live concert event will take place later this month at Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor concert venue the ‘Hollywood Bowl’.

It will celebrate the 30-year history of the beloved Disney franchise by featuring musical numbers, cast members and costumes stemming from the original 1994 animated classic, the award-winning Broadway musical and 2019’s live-action theatrical reboot.