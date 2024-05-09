Nollywood Actress Shan Goerge Recovers The 3.6 Million Naira Stolen From Her By Scammers

Iconic Nollywood actress Shan George has recovered the 3.6 million naira stolen from her by scammers.

The actress took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude to the bank and people who assisted her in recovering her funds.

She also prayed for those who assisted her financially in her pursuit to get her looted money.

During a live session, she revealed that her money was stolen while she was trying to attain her bank statement to apply for a visa.

George explained how it happened, stressing that she was targeted before getting scammed by the fraudster, who sent her an email pretending to be Zenith bank.