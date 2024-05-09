News

Fg Appoints Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources (Gas) As Co-chairman Of NCDMB Governing Council

May 9, 2024
In line with his avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

The President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

