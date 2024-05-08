EntertainmentNews

TIWA SAVAGE RELEASES NEW SINGLE TITLED ‘LOST TIME’

May 8, 2024
0 2 1 minute read

Lost Time is a captivating, stripped back guitar-led mid tempo record which sees Savage reminiscing of a past love and the yearn to re-live happier times.

Singer and songwriter TIWA SAVAGE has released LOST TIME, the first single taken from WATER & GARRI –THE SOUNDTRACK album.

‘Water & Garri’ is a feature film from Everything Savage and Unbound Studios,

The immersive soundtrack album was curated by Savage and includes ten original songs from Tiwa alongside featured artists from the worlds of Afropop, R&B and Hip Hop. Giants such as Grammy nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, respected Nigerian singer songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist and singer Richard Bona, gospel artist Zacardi.

The Water & Garri film and its accompanying soundtrack marks a pivotal chapter in Tiwa’s artistic journey as she embarks in the world of film taking on her first lead role in a feature movie as well as its Executive Producer.

May 8, 2024
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kog: 21 Ajaokuta Kidnapped Victims Rescued Within 48 Hours As Governor Bello Reiterates Zero Tolerance For Criminal Activities

December 30, 2023

Governor Bello Encourages Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship, Skill Development for Self-Reliance

December 30, 2023

Governor Bello Pays Condolence Visit to Akeredolu’s Family Described His Death As Monumental Loss to The Nation

December 29, 2023

Governor Bello Mourns Akeredolu, Describes His Death As Monumental Loss To The Nation

December 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button