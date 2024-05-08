TIWA SAVAGE RELEASES NEW SINGLE TITLED ‘LOST TIME’

Lost Time is a captivating, stripped back guitar-led mid tempo record which sees Savage reminiscing of a past love and the yearn to re-live happier times.

Singer and songwriter TIWA SAVAGE has released LOST TIME, the first single taken from WATER & GARRI –THE SOUNDTRACK album.

‘Water & Garri’ is a feature film from Everything Savage and Unbound Studios,

The immersive soundtrack album was curated by Savage and includes ten original songs from Tiwa alongside featured artists from the worlds of Afropop, R&B and Hip Hop. Giants such as Grammy nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, respected Nigerian singer songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist and singer Richard Bona, gospel artist Zacardi.

The Water & Garri film and its accompanying soundtrack marks a pivotal chapter in Tiwa’s artistic journey as she embarks in the world of film taking on her first lead role in a feature movie as well as its Executive Producer.