Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Split After 7 Months Of Dating

May 2, 2024
Reality tv star Kim Kardashian and her 31-year-old NFL boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr.  have ended their relationship seven months after it was first speculated the pair were dating.

Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “so busy” and focused on being a hands-on mom that she isn’t putting any pressure on being in a committed relationship.

Beckham was previously in a relationship with girlfriend Lauren Wood. The former couple – who went public with their romance in 2019 but reportedly split in early 2023 – welcomed a son together, Zydn, in February 2022

The 43-year-old reality TV star ‘Kim’ has been linked to several famous faces since her split from Davidson in 2022 after nine months of dating. Last year, Kardashian was rumoured to be dating retired football player Tom Brady.

